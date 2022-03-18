Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 2,856 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.75. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

