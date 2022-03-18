Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 778 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

