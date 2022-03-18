Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 5,169 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

