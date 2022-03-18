Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $507,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

MRO stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

