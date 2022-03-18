Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.37 and a 200-day moving average of $272.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

