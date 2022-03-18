Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

NYSE:BA opened at $190.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.