Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 79 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,491.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,509.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,712.28.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

