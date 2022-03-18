Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Issues Earnings Results

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 92.81% and a net margin of 23.78%.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $56.28 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $849.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities cut their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlanticus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 592.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

