Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth $1,540,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 314.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

