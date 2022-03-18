Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $763.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $763.00, but opened at $746.72. Atrion shares last traded at $722.10, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $673.40 and its 200 day moving average is $701.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 120.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

