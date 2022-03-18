Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $763.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $763.00, but opened at $746.72. Atrion shares last traded at $722.10, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $673.40 and its 200 day moving average is $701.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.
About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrion (ATRI)
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.