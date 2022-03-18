AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

