AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

