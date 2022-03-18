AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele Sells 200 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,945.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,939.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,850.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,286.79 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $161,309,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

