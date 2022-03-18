Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

AVNS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.51. 13,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,747. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 328.53 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

