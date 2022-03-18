Ayro (AYRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.66. Ayro has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ayro by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ayro by 819.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 123,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ayro by 749.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 126,609 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

