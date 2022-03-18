AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Coverage Initiated at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.70.

NYSE AZEK opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Paul J. Kardish acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

