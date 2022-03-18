Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000.

BBLN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 140,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,410. Babylon has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.32.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

