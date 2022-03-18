BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £148.80 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 744 ($9.67) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($193.50).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 723.40 ($9.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. The company has a market capitalization of £22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 625.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 583.74. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 481.20 ($6.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.46).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.80) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.42) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 630 ($8.19) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.33 ($8.72).

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.