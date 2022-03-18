Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.53.

Baidu stock opened at $147.15 on Monday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $271.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

