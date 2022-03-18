Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 135,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,686,998 shares.The stock last traded at $124.35 and had previously closed at $108.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

