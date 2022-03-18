Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $43.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BKR opened at $34.98 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

