Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 509,532 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

