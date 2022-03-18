Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,600 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $392.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

