Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMRC. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $559.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 182,149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.