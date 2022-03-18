Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.33).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 171.72 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.19. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The company has a market cap of £28.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.