Barclays Cuts Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Price Target to 490.00

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

