Barclays Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.85.

TRU stock opened at $104.13 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.36.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

