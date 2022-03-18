Barclays Raises SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €9.15

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.17. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

