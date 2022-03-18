Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 405 ($5.27) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.14) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.03) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 420 ($5.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 403.67 ($5.25).

LON ROR opened at GBX 319 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.88). The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 34.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.08.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.71), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($67,910.79).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

