Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.70

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.70 and traded as low as $15.25. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 142,367 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
