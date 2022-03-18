Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 16,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 783,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,382,490. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

