BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of BVC opened at GBX 53.90 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £237.45 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.64. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.46 ($1.33).
About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)
