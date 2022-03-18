BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of BVC opened at GBX 53.90 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £237.45 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.64. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.46 ($1.33).

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

