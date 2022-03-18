Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

