Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.12 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

