Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Belden worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

