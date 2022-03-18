BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Cut to $26.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRBR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $965.20 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

