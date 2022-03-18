Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($56.70) to GBX 4,380 ($56.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 3,660 ($47.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,936.64 ($51.19).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,888 ($37.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,505.77 ($32.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($48.84). The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,886.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,154.61.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

