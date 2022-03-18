Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €47.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TLX stock opened at €39.96 ($43.91) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. Talanx has a 52-week low of €33.44 ($36.75) and a 52-week high of €44.42 ($48.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

