Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($34.27) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,918 ($37.95).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.07) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,290 ($42.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,335.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,953.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.97 million and a P/E ratio of 34.92.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.25), for a total transaction of £32,037.50 ($41,661.25).

About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

