Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for XLMedia (LON:XLM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:XLM opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.39. XLMedia has a 1 year low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £70.90 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

