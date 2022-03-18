Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for XLMedia (LON:XLM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON:XLM opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.39. XLMedia has a 1 year low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £70.90 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00.
About XLMedia (Get Rating)
