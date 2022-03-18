Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £333.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.17). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.
About Anglo Pacific Group (Get Rating)
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.
