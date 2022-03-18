Better Choice (BTTR) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 98 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Better Choice to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s peers have a beta of -0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Better Choice and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Better Choice and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 326 1039 1304 15 2.38

Better Choice presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.51%. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 10.88 Better Choice Competitors $42.59 million -$59.33 million -48.79

Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Choice beats its peers on 5 of the 6 factors compared.

Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

