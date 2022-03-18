BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 18,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,373. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BigBear.ai stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of BigBear.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

