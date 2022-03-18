Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE BH.A opened at $769.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $739.49. Biglari has a twelve month low of $250.50 and a twelve month high of $674.99.
About Biglari (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH.A)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.