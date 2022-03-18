BinaryX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.41 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $39.34 or 0.00097135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $79.59 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007591 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.00281925 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.