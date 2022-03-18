Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Biodesix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 180,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

