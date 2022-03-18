BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BIOLASE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.40.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
