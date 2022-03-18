BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BIOLASE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,545,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 335,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

