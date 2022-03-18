BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 355,577 shares.The stock last traded at $21.72 and had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $332,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,155 shares of company stock worth $3,666,549. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

