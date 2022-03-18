Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $4.77 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Get Birks Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birks Group by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.