Bitcoin Confidential Hits One Day Volume of $3,643.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $196,409.70 and approximately $3,643.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00218163 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

